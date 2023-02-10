New Strong Sell Stocks for February 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Genasys GNSS is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.0% downward over the last 60 days.

ConocoPhillips COP is primarily involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 10.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Independent Bank IBCP is a bank holding company which through its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan's Lower Peninsula. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 60 days.

