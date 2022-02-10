New Strong Sell Stocks for February 10th

Stocks

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Citi Trends CTRN is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Kennametal KMT is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-speed metal cutting tools, tooling systems and wear-resistant parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 60 days.

Leggett & Platt LEG is a global manufacturer that conceives, designs, and produces a wide variety of engineered components and products found in many homes, offices, and automobiles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Most Popular