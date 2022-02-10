New Strong Sell Stocks for February 10th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Citi Trends CTRN is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 60 days.
Kennametal KMT is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-speed metal cutting tools, tooling systems and wear-resistant parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 60 days.
Leggett & Platt LEG is a global manufacturer that conceives, designs, and produces a wide variety of engineered components and products found in many homes, offices, and automobiles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Click to get this free report
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Kennametal Inc. (KMT): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.