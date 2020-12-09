Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. GHG develops leased-and-operated and franchised-and-managed hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. NBIX is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 40.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Solid Biosciences Inc. SLDB is a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. FENC is a biopharmaceutical company that develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 30 days.

NewAge, Inc. NBEV develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.3% downward over the last 30 days.

