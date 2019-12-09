New Strong Sell Stocks for December 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ViacomCBS Inc. VIAC is a mass media company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 60 days.

EZCORP, Inc. EZPW offers pawn loan in exchange of non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, etc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.9% downward over the last 60 days.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. SLCA produces and sells commercial silica. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 60 days.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel or casino facility in Reno, Nevada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 60 days.

China Communications Construction Company Limited CCCGY engages in the infrastructure construction, infrastructure design, dredging, and other businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

