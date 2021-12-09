Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 9th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AstraZeneca PLC AZN discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. DLB creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Griffon Corporation GFF provides consumer and professional, and home and building products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 56.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 6 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Click to get this free report

Dolby Laboratories (DLB): Free Stock Analysis Report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW): Free Stock Analysis Report

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Griffon Corporation (GFF): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

JPMorgan Says Buy the Dip as Investors Face Volatility

Dec 02, 2021

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular