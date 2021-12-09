New Strong Sell Stocks for December 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AstraZeneca PLC AZN discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. DLB creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Griffon Corporation GFF provides consumer and professional, and home and building products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 56.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

