New Strong Sell Stocks for December 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. WTER produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 69.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN is a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. NAVB is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. STAF is a staffing company that engages in the acquisition of staffing companies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

ProSight Global, Inc. PROS operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.6% downward over the last 30 days.

