New Strong Sell Stocks for December 7th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

American Vanguard Corporation AVD develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Contura Energy, Inc. CTRA extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Kaleyra, Inc. KLR provides a cloud communications platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.5% downward over the last 30 days.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. JJSF manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Meritor, Inc. MTOR designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

