New Strong Sell Stocks for December 7th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Absolute Software ABST is engaged in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6 downward over the last 60 days.

Amryt Pharma AMYT is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 64.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Arco Platform ARCE This company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amryt Pharma PLC Sponsored ADR (AMYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.