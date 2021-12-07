Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 7th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Chewy, Inc. CHWY engages in the pure play e-commerce business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Starbucks Corporation SBUX operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

EnerSys ENS provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Freshpet, Inc. FRPT manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Click to get this free report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Enersys (ENS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Chewy (CHWY): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

JPMorgan Says Buy the Dip as Investors Face Volatility

Dec 02, 2021

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular