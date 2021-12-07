New Strong Sell Stocks for December 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Chewy, Inc. CHWY engages in the pure play e-commerce business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Starbucks Corporation SBUX operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

EnerSys ENS provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Freshpet, Inc. FRPT manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

