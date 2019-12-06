New Strong Sell Stocks for December 6th

Here are 3 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Methode Electronics, Inc. MEI designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 60 days.

The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE is a children's specialty apparel retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Valeo SA VLEEY designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.