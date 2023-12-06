New Strong Sell Stocks for December 6th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. AESI is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Equitable Holdings EQH is a financial service holding company that provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO is a scientific instrument maker and a world leader in serving science. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 60 days.

