New Strong Sell Stocks for December 6th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

California Resources CRC is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.5 downward over the last 60 days.

Assurant AIZ is a global provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets, protecting where people live and the goods they buy.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 13.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Everi EVRI is a provider of entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

California Resources Corporation (CRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.