New Strong Sell Stocks for December 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND is a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 52% downward over the last 30 days.

Envista Holdings Corporation NVST develops, manufactures, and markets dental products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.

L.B. Foster Company FSTR provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ZBH manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Phreesia, Inc. PHR provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 16% downward over the last 30 days.

