New Strong Sell Stocks for December 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aptiv PLC APTV is a vehicle components designing and manufacturing company that provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. LL is a multi-channel specialty retailer offers hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB operates full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Jiayin Group Inc. JFIN is an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 19% downward over the last 30 days.

Alcoa Corporation AA is a company that produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.

