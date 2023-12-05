New Strong Sell Stocks for December 5th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Distribution Solutions Group DSGR is a specialty distribution company providing value-added distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair & operations, original equipment manufacturer and the industrial technologies markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 13.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ARI is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Haverty Furniture Companies HVT is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.0% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.