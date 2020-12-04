New Strong Sell Stocks for December 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Bilibili Inc. BILI provides online entertainment services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Provention Bio, Inc. PRVB is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.7% downward over the last 30 days.

SharpSpring, Inc. SHSP operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 78.6% downward over the last 30 days.

The RealReal, Inc. REAL operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.