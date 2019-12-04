Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alliance Data Systems Corporation ADS is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANIP is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. CPIX is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 40% downward over the last 30 days.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation LINC is aprovider of several career-oriented post-secondary education services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 33.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Trinity Industries, Inc. TRN is a provider of rail transportation products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

