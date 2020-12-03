New Strong Sell Stocks for December 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Franchise Group, Inc. FRG operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.

New Relic, Inc. NEWR is a software-as-a-service company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Plug Power Inc. PLUG provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Group RCL operates as a cruise company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Sabre Corporation SABR provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 30 days.

