New Strong Sell Stocks for December 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Deere & Company DE is a company that manufactures and distributes various construction and agricultural equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Semtech Corporation SMTC is a company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 2% downward over the last 30 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL is a company that designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 92% downward over the last 30 days.

Banco Santander-Chile BSAC provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

