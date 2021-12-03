New Strong Sell Stocks for December 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. CSII is a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Kelly Services, Inc. KELYA provides workforce solutions to various industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23% downward over the last 30 days.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. LL operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Autohome Inc. ATHM operates as an online destination for automobile consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. BLMN owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

