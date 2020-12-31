New Strong Sell Stocks for December 31st

Here are 4 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. CTO operates as a diversified real estate operating company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Kaleyra, Inc. KLR provides a cloud communications platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 30 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE is an integrated aerospace company that develops human spaceflight. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc ASPN designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

