New Strong Sell Stocks for December 31st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD is a infrastructure and road construction company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Global Net Lease, Inc. GNL is areal estate investment trust that focuses on acquisition of diversified global portfolio of commercial properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

National Fuel Gas Company NFG is a diversified energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 30 days.

PGT Innovations, Inc. PGTI is a manufacturer and supplier impact-resistant residential windows and doors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. TENB is a cybersecurity solution provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

