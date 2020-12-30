New Strong Sell Stocks for December 30th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.

PROG Holdings, Inc. PRG operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.3% downward over the last 30 days.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company AEL provides life insurance products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 60 days.

NantKwest, Inc. NK is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. DARE is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 60 days.

