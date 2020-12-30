Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 30th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.

PROG Holdings, Inc. PRG operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.3% downward over the last 30 days.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company AEL provides life insurance products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 60 days.

NantKwest, Inc. NK is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. DARE is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
NantKwest, Inc. (NK): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

    #TradeTalks: What is the stock market of politics is saying about the election results?

    PredictIt Co-Founder John Phillips joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what the stock market of politics is saying about the election results, cabinet picks and the key Georgia election.

    Dec 21, 2020

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular