New Strong Sell Stocks for December 30th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AngloGold Ashanti Limited AU is a gold mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. BCEI is an exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS is an asset management holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. CLNC is a commercial real estate credit real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 85.7% downward over the last 30 days.
DENSO Corporation DNZOY is a manufacturer and marketer of automotive components and systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 7.6% downward over the last 30 days.
