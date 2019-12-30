Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 30th

Zacks Equity Research
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AngloGold Ashanti Limited AU is a gold mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. BCEI is an exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS is an asset management holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. CLNC is a commercial real estate credit real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 85.7% downward over the last 30 days.

DENSO Corporation DNZOY is a manufacturer and marketer of automotive components and systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 7.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

