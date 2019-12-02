New Strong Sell Stocks for December 2nd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Banco de Chile BCH, a provider of banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Fidus Investment Corporation FDUS is a business development company that specializes in leveraged buyouts, refinancing and other financial activities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Hanmi Financial Corporation HAFC is a company that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.
LightPath Technologies, Inc. LPTH is a company that designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima LOMA is a company that manufactures and markets cement and its by-products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.
