New Strong Sell Stocks for December 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amedisys, Inc. AMED provides healthcare services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 2% downward over the last 30 days.

LGI Homes, Inc. LGIH designs, constructs, and sells homes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. TCMD is a medical technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Heineken N.V. HEINY engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

