New Strong Sell Stocks for December 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

LTC Properties, Inc. LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in seniors housing and health care properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Fortive Corporation FTV is a designer, developer and manufacturer of professional and engineered products, software, and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 30 days.

Contura Energy, Inc. CTRA is engaged in the extraction, processing and marketing of metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.

Sabre Corporation SABR is a provider of technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

