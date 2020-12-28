New Strong Sell Stocks for December 28th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Huazhu Group Limited HTHT is a developer of leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Sabre Corporation SABR is a provider of technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Boston Properties, Inc. BXP is a developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH is a designer and manufacturer of electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Noble Midstream Partners LP NBLX is the owner and operator of midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 46.8% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.