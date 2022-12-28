New Strong Sell Stocks for December 28th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arco Platform ARCE is an educational software development company which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.6% downward over the last 60 days.

CarMax KMX is the largest retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Icahn Enterprises IEP is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses which currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 63.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CarMax, Inc. (KMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.