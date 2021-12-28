Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 28th

Zacks Equity Research
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

DaVita Inc. DVA is a provider of kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. CSII is a developer of solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 60 days.

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND is a manufacturer and seller of plant-based meat products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 52% downward over the last 60 days.

Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA is a provider of real-time communication applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation GFF is a provider of consumer and professional, and home and building products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 20.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Most Popular