New Strong Sell Stocks for December 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. PLYA owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

ICICI Bank Limited IBN provides banking and financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Masco Corporation MAS designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI is a real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA HENKY engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

