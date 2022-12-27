New Strong Sell Stocks for December 27th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ATN International ATNI invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Century Communities CCS is a home building and construction company that operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1 downward over the last 60 days.

Community Health Systems CYH is a leading operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities in communities across the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 27.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

