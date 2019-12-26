New Strong Sell Stocks for December 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

The Boeing Company BA is a manufacturer of commercial jetliners, military aircraft and satellites etc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Stoneridge, Inc. SRI is a manufacturer of engineered electrical and electronic components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. SHECY is a manufacturer and marketer of semiconductor devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

National Beverage Corp. FIZZ is a producer and marketer of juices, energy drinks and carbonated soft drinks etc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR is an operator of discount variety retail stores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.