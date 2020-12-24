New Strong Sell Stocks for December 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Boston Properties, Inc. BXP is a developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL is a provider of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Noble Midstream Partners LP NBLX is the owner, operator and developer of midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 46.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Domo, Inc. DOMO is the owner and operator of a cloud-based platform in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.

