New Strong Sell Stocks for December 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Analog Devices, Inc. ADI designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits, algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 9% downward over the last 30 days.

Magellan Health, Inc. MGLN provides healthcare management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. KNX provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN is a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SID is an integrated steel producer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

