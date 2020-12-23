New Strong Sell Stocks for December 23rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Noble Midstream Partners LP NBLX is a developer, owner and acquirer of midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 46.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Regency Centers Corporation REG is an owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL is a provider of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Huazhu Group Limited HTHT is the developer of leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 30 days.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. XFOR is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

