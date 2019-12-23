Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 23rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

FedEx Corporation FDX provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6% downward over the last 30 days.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ASH provides specialty chemical solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Stoneridge, Inc. SRI designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE is a children's specialty apparel retailer that sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8% downward over the last 30 days.

WABCO Holdings Inc. WBC supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

