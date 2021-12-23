New Strong Sell Stocks for December 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arcosa, Inc. ACA provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Ranger Oil Corporation ROCC is an independent oil and gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 39.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Masonite International Corporation DOOR designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Woodward, Inc. WWD designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.

Freshpet, Inc. FRPT manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.