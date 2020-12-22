New Strong Sell Stocks for December 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW is a marketer and distributor of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Huazhu Group Limited HTHT is a developer of leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Commercial Metals Company CMC is a manufacturer, recycler and fabricator of steel and metal products, and related materials and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 30 days.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. GHG is the developer of leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Splunk Inc. SPLK is a developer and marketer of software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Zacks Investment Research

