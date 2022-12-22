New Strong Sell Stocks for December 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Encore Capital Group, Inc. ECPG is a specialty finance company providing debt recovery solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

H World Group Limited HTHT is a hotel franchise based out of China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 376.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. IPI engages in the extraction and production of potash. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

H World Group Ltd (HTHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intrepid Potash, Inc (IPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.