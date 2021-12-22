New Strong Sell Stocks for December 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CalAmp Corp. CAMP provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 60.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA provides digital communications products, solutions, and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 6% downward over the last 30 days.

Autohome Inc. ATHM operates as an online destination for automobile consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 30 days.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc BKGFY engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 30 days.

