New Strong Sell Stocks for December 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK is a provider of passenger and cargo air transportation services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.8% downward over the last 30 days.

GDS Holdings Limited GDS is a developer and operator of data centers in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.

FBL Financial Group, Inc. FFG is a seller of individual life insurance and annuity products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. HA is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.