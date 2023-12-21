New Strong Sell Stocks for December 21st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Daseke, Inc. DSKE is a transportation and logistics solutions provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 620% downward over the last 60 days.

Envista Holdings Corporation NVST is a dental products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA HENKY is a global adhesive technologies and consumer products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9% downward over the last 60 days.

