New Strong Sell Stocks for December 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Blue Bird Corporation BLBD designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL develops and operates a chain of restaurants with gift shops. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.
HealthEquity, Inc. HQY provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Land’s End, Inc. LE operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.5% downward over the last 30 days.
PHX Minerals Inc. PHX operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.
