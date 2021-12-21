New Strong Sell Stocks for December 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Blue Bird Corporation BLBD designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL develops and operates a chain of restaurants with gift shops. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.

HealthEquity, Inc. HQY provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Land’s End, Inc. LE operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.5% downward over the last 30 days.

PHX Minerals Inc. PHX operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

