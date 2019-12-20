New Strong Sell Stocks for December 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Home Bancshares, Inc. HOMB is a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 60 days.

The Marcus Corporation MCS owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Tokuyama Corporation TKYMY produces and sells various chemical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Eastman Chemical Company EMN operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. ARI acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

