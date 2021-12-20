New Strong Sell Stocks for December 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA provides digital communications products, solutions, and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Talos Energy Inc. TALO is an independent exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd VIOT develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled smart home products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 67.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Starbucks Corporation SBUX operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Magellan Health, Inc. MGLN provides healthcare management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

