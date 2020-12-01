Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 1st

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ALRN is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13% downward over the last 30 days.

BayCom Corp BCML is the bank holding company for United Business Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR is a casino-entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 82.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. DARE is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU is engaged in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 47.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Bay Commercial Bank (BCML): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular