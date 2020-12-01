New Strong Sell Stocks for December 1st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ALRN is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13% downward over the last 30 days.

BayCom Corp BCML is the bank holding company for United Business Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR is a casino-entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 82.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. DARE is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU is engaged in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 47.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

