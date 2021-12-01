New Strong Sell Stocks for December 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alexander's, Inc. ALX is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Casa Systems, Inc. CASA is a communications technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 60% downward over the last 30 days.

Kelly Services, Inc. KELYA provides workforce solutions to various industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23% downward over the last 30 days.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. ORC is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.

