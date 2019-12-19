New Strong Sell Stocks for December 19th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. PLYA owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. OMN provides specialty solutions and performance materials for commercial, industrial, and residential end uses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 43.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Magellan Health, Inc. MGLN provides healthcare management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. BCEI is anexploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

