New Strong Sell Stocks for December 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Navistar International Corporation NAV manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. CVTI is a company that provides truckload transportation and brokerage services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 30 days.

National Beverage Corp. FIZZ develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Designer Brands Inc. DBI is a footwear and accessories retailer for women, men, and kids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 30 days.

A. O. Smith Corporation AOS manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

